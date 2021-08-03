REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,530 shares of company stock worth $773,474. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $395,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REX traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. 26,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,149. The stock has a market cap of $500.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

