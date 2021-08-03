JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.25. 267,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $457.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

