JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.02. 96,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $454.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

