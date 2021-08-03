NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 965,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 290,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

