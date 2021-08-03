Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

