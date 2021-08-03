$79.68 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce sales of $79.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $80.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $351.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $356.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $378.94 million, with estimates ranging from $368.90 million to $393.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 571,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.