Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce $363.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.15 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 976,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

