ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.68-3.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.920 EPS.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 186,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,271. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.79. ONE Gas has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on OGS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

