Corbenic Partners LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.88. 147,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $352.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

