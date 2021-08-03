Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,670,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 61,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. 16,349,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,333,504. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

