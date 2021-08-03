Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 282,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $265.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.02. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,312,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,755. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 234,595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.