Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NDAQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,622. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $189.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

