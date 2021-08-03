LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Cap of $14.31 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $14.31 million and approximately $183,408.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00141952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,489.07 or 1.00052528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.15 or 0.00845221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.