Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce $6.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $26.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.79 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of CASI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 357,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $167.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

