Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report sales of $1.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. AC Immune reported sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $58.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $81.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.71 million, with estimates ranging from $26.62 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AC Immune.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 1,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 134,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $518.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

