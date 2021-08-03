Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce $4.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $681.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $928.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.42. 762,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,519. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.43.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.