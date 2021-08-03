Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce $4.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $681.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $928.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.42. 762,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,519. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.43.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.