TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $14,227.50 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $14,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $13,602.75.

TNET traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.12. The company had a trading volume of 219,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.