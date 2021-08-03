Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 536 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ely Benaim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96.

On Thursday, May 27th, Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $149.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,316. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.12. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2,982.00 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

