JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.11. 717,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $463.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.