Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 2,431 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $18,961,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 580,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,510. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

