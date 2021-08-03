Memetic / PepeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $747.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $747.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00412082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002811 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.01057749 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

