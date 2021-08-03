Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan Sells 108,354 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,773. Service Co. International has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

