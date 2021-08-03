Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) to Hold

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 13,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.