BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRFS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 2,571,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.77.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

