Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Stacy Peterson Sells 3,220 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. 350,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,619. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

