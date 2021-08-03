Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Stacy Peterson Sells 3,220 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. 350,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,619. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.81.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
