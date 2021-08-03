Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 6.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.14% of Ecolab worth $82,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 224,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Ecolab by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,520,528. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.36. 590,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

