Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAT traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $391.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,007. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $394.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.83.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

