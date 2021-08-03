BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Down 13.7% in July

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. 202,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,653. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBR. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

