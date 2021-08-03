Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.82 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICHR. Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. 636,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.79. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.