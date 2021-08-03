CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. 1,617,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,954. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

