Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 714,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

