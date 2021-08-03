Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.95-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $13.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.16. 366,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

