$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to post $34.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $29.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $144.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,009,238. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.28 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

