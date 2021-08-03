Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.58 Million

Brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce sales of $27.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.93 million and the lowest is $11.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $65.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.80 million to $70.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $65.31 million, with estimates ranging from $26.94 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 79,203 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 85,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $651.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

