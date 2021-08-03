Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.59. The company had a trading volume of 254,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $458.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

