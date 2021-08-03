Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.62. 29,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,592. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

