ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

ICFI stock traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,572. ICF International has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.