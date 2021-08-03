RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. 13,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

