SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. SolarWinds updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.270 EPS.

SWI stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

