Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-$57.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.68 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. 640,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,881. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

