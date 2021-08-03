Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,394. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

