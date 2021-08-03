Zilla 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,268.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Zilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $218,541.62 and approximately $1,268.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

