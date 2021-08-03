$23.71 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post sales of $23.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.80 million. Investar posted sales of $22.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $92.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.71%.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. 23,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,141. Investar has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $230.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.