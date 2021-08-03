Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $28.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.
