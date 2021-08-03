Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $45.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,933,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,454,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 389,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,116. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.