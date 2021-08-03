Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.81

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 1027242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.42 target price on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $333.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Roche by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

