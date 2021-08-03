Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.23

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 143190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

