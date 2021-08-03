Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Declines By 18.4%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $9.51 on Tuesday, hitting $192.62. 4,416,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,633. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.16. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

