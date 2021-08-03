First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 1,760,466 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 664,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after buying an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 656,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,230. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44.

