China XD Plastics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12,244% compared to the typical volume of 18 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 46,813.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,831 shares during the quarter. China XD Plastics accounts for 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of China XD Plastics worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CXDC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 44,040,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,299. China XD Plastics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

